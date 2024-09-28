Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rises By 157.8%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, an increase of 157.8% from the August 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,341.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Basf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

