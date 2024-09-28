Short Interest in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Drops By 55.4%

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

CLST stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. Catalyst Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalyst Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLST Free Report ) by 255.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.80% of Catalyst Bancorp worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

