Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Expands By 109.8%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the August 31st total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Epsilon Energy

In related news, CEO Jason Stabell bought 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $48,253.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,669.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. 10,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,265. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. Epsilon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

