Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Increases By 151.1%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,700 shares, an increase of 151.1% from the August 31st total of 367,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,943,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. SWS Partners increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 62,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IGIB opened at $53.83 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.