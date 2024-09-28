Short Interest in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Grows By 164.3%

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 96,172 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,508,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,584.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,431,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 131.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:JTEK opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.93 million, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.82.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.