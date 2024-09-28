Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Grows By 83.3%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PYNKF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,457. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room.

