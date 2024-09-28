Short Interest in Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO) Expands By 150.0%

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qomolangma Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Qomolangma Acquisition by 923.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Qomolangma Acquisition Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QOMO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744. Qomolangma Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18.

About Qomolangma Acquisition

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, agriculture machinery, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors primarily in the Asian market.

