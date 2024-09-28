Short Interest in Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Declines By 42.9%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Tomra Systems ASA Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Tomra Systems ASA stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $16.75.
About Tomra Systems ASA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tomra Systems ASA
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.