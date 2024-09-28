Short Interest in Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Declines By 42.9%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tomra Systems ASA stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

