Short Interest in Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Declines By 42.9%

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2024

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tomra Systems ASA stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

About Tomra Systems ASA

(Get Free Report)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.