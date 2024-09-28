Short Interest in UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Drops By 35.4%

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the August 31st total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

UBE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UBEOF opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. UBE has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $19.24.

About UBE

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

