Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Expands By 75.9%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the August 31st total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRRR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 446,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,863. Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

Get Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 379,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 187,348 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,669,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,666,000.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.