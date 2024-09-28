Short Interest in Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Declines By 52.5%

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the August 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 560.0 days.
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Price Performance
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xiabuxiabu Catering Management
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiabuxiabu Catering Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.