Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMAR. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $56.50 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.82.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMAR

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. Smartsheet has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $55.60.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $97,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,157 shares of company stock worth $1,762,763. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,388,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 908.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,767,000 after purchasing an additional 937,483 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,844,000 after buying an additional 881,004 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $29,600,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 40.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,835,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,931,000 after buying an additional 533,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.