Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $56.50 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,486,096.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,157 shares of company stock worth $1,762,763. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

