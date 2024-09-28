Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a $56.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Smartsheet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

