SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the August 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,287,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMC Entertainment Stock Performance

SMCE stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,420,293. SMC Entertainment has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

SMC Entertainment Company Profile

SMC Entertainment, Inc focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research.

