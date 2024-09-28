SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Short Interest Update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,200 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the August 31st total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 51,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,889. SMX has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 303,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 10.41% of SMX (Security Matters) Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

