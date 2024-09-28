Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Snap alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Snap

Snap Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Snap has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,832,634.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $239,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 463,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,493,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,271,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Snap by 587.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533,653 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452,415 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,644,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,729,000 after buying an additional 3,503,230 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Free Report

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.