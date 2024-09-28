SoftBank Stock Set to Split on Monday, September 30th (OTCMKTS:SFBQF)

Shares of SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Free Report) are going to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

SoftBank Price Performance

Shares of SFBQF opened at $1.40 on Friday. SoftBank has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

