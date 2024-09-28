Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2024

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, an increase of 151.0% from the August 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Standard Bank Group Price Performance

SGBLY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. 19,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,276. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. Standard Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Standard Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. Standard Bank Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.