Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, an increase of 151.0% from the August 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Standard Bank Group Price Performance

SGBLY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. 19,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,276. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. Standard Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Standard Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. Standard Bank Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

