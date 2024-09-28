Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

SCBFY stock remained flat at $21.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,862. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.