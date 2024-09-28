Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $92.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.52.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.36 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Starbucks by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 215,988 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 131,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,704,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.