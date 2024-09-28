Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives $27.34 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLA. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 price objective (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stellantis

Stellantis Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:STLA opened at $16.06 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Stellantis by 329.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 63.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,868 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,254,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,339,000. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.