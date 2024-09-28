Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target Raised to $17.50 at Citigroup

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $16.20 to $17.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sterling Check Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -166.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lou Paglia sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $266,219.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,447.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Check by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,107,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 209,823 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the first quarter valued at $1,475,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sterling Check by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,477,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 487,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

