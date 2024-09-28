Stitch Fix’s (SFIX) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFIX. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.36.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SFIX

Stitch Fix Trading Up 12.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $347.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $221,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,690,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $221,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,663 shares of company stock worth $3,101,692 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 132.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.