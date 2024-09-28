StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VNRX

VolitionRx Stock Up 3.0 %

VolitionRx stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.12. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other VolitionRx news, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 406,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,477.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VolitionRx

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.