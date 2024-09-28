StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $59.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.33). Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haynes International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haynes International news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $402,347.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,922.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 67.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Haynes International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

