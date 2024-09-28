StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on PEDEVCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.75 price target for the company.

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.98 and a beta of 0.58. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

