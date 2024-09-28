StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.10.
About Signature Bank
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.