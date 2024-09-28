StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2024

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

About Signature Bank



As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

