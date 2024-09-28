StockNews.com Lowers El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.50.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.39 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other El Pollo Loco news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari bought 21,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $279,997.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 159,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,834.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 189,177 shares of company stock worth $2,483,158 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,746,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter worth $4,407,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 197.2% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 491,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 325,963 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 384.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 139,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

