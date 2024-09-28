Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit State Bank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit State Bank stock. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,452 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Summit State Bank were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Summit State Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSBI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,731. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Summit State Bank has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

Summit State Bank Cuts Dividend

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

