Susquehanna Increases Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $48.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,135.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

