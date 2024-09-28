Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the August 31st total of 951,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tantech in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tantech
Tantech Price Performance
About Tantech
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tantech
- What is Put Option Volume?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.