Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the August 31st total of 951,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tantech in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Tantech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tantech

Tantech Price Performance

About Tantech

TANH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,361,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,083. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

(Get Free Report)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.