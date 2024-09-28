TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Down 42.4% in September

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the August 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TCTM Kids IT Education Trading Up 47.4 %

TCTM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,778,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,397. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.53.

Get TCTM Kids IT Education alerts:

TCTM Kids IT Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

Receive News & Ratings for TCTM Kids IT Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCTM Kids IT Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.