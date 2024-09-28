TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Down 42.4% in September

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the August 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
TCTM Kids IT Education Trading Up 47.4 %
TCTM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,778,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,397. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.53.
TCTM Kids IT Education Company Profile
