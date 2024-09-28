TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. TD SYNNEX updated its Q4 guidance to $2.80-3.30 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.800-3.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $119.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average is $117.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.57.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,188 shares of company stock worth $1,685,455 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

