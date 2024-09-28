TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $7.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 971.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TIXT opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

