Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $61.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.90.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $42,606,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth about $24,429,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 200.0% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 353,844 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,045,000 after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after buying an additional 269,777 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEX opened at $52.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63. Terex has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

