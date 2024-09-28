The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The European Equity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EEA opened at $9.45 on Friday. The European Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 192,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in The European Equity Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 305,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

