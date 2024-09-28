The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 136.2% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

GDV opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $3,212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 208,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.