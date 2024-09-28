The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $80.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.88.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $73.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 387,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $600,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $5,234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,734,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after buying an additional 55,631 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.