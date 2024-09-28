The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $120.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

CCI stock opened at $116.58 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,990,991,000 after acquiring an additional 673,243 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,559,000 after purchasing an additional 834,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after buying an additional 1,126,394 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,177,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,518,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,773,000 after purchasing an additional 632,398 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

