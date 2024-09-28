The Toro Company (TTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Toro has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toro to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Toro Trading Up 0.0 %

TTC stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.69. Toro has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average is $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

