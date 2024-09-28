Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $716.20 million, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. Tiptree has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $546.67 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 1.62%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at $14,894,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 538.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 156,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 131,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tiptree by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 75,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter worth approximately $859,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

