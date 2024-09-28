TowneBank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TOWN opened at $32.93 on Friday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOWN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of TowneBank from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TOWN

About TowneBank

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.