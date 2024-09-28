Traders Buy Large Volume of Micron Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 496,092 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 144% compared to the typical volume of 202,975 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

MU stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of -76.02, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 39.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

