TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.30.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX opened at $159.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.02 and a 200-day moving average of $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.37. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,902.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,247 shares of company stock worth $9,650,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

