TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TNET

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,830.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TNET opened at $96.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. TriNet Group has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $134.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.17.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 397.90% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.