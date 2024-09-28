Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Triumph Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

TGI stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.50. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 473.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

