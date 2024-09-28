TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Announces Dividend of $0.19

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
TrueShares Active Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TrueShares Active Yield ETF stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.00. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $25.78.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TrueShares Active Yield ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.