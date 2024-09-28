TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Announces Dividend of $0.19

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TrueShares Active Yield ETF stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.00. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.