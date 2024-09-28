Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Sells $243,519.96 in Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) CEO Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $243,519.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,479,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,010.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 25th, Todd Harris sold 600 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $14,406.00.
  • On Thursday, September 19th, Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $138,518.38.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %

TYRA opened at $23.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.01. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $25.14.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyra Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,832,000 after buying an additional 3,180,155 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,599 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after buying an additional 140,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 51.4% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

