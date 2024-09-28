Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBSFY opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

